Whitney Houston's public memorial at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, has been canceled, TMZ confirms. The arena sits 18,000 people.

"The Houston family has no plans to set up a public viewing at the Prudential Center this Friday," a rep for mayor Cory Booker tells the site. "In compliance with the family's wishes, the city is not moving forward with any public ceremony."

Houston -- who was found lifeless in her Beverly Hilton hotel room on Saturday -- was 48 at the time of her death. The "Exhale (Shoop Shoop)" singer and six-time Grammy Award winner is survived by her daughter, Bobbi Kristina, 18, and her mother, Cissy Houston, 78.

On Tuesday, Houston's rep confirmed to Us Weekly that the singer's funeral will take place at noon Saturday at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey. The service is invitation-only.

