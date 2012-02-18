NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- Friends, family, pop stars and music legends celebrated the life and mourned the loss of Whitney Houston at a private funeral at the New Jersey church where she sang as a child.

The nearly four-hour-long service Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church in Newark brought testimonials, song, preaching, laughter and raw emotion.

Houston's mother became overcome with grief as the strains of Houston's biggest record, "I Will Always Love You," filled the church as the service ended. The 300 or so mourners included Stevie Wonder, Kevin Costner, Oprah Winfrey, Alicia Keys, and Mary J. Blige.

One of pop music's most successful artists, Houston died last week at age 48. She is to be buried Sunday next to her father, John Houston, in nearby Westfield, N.J.