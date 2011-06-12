That's it for Whit and Ben.

After about a year and a half together, Whitney Port has split with Buried Life star Ben Nemtin, two insiders confirm to Us Weekly.

Indeed, the reality star and designer, 26, quietly made the announcement herself at Saturday's National Iced Tea Day with Snapple in NYC, according to the UK's Daily Mail.

"I don't have a boyfriend," she told reporters when asked about Nemtin, 28. The City star was all smiles regardless at Saturday's bash, and added that single life was "definitely different, but I'm enjoying my time focusing on work and keeping busy."

Port (whose exes include The City costar Jay Lyon and E!'s Ben Lyons) began dating fellow MTV star Nemtin in February 2010.

Last summer, a pal told Us the duo were "totally in love." Port's former onscreen boss Kelly Cutrone also approved. "Ben is delicious, lovely and very smart," she told Us.

"Things are standing at a fine point," Port gushed to Us in September of last year. "He's wonderful."

