Those wedding bells will be ringing soon!

Whitney Port celebrated her bachelorette party in style in Mexico over the weekend.

Whitney, 30, showed off lots of snaps from their glamorous weekend digs at The Cape hotel.

Highlights from the weekend included taking in stunning views, hanging in the pool with her friends and sisters and even taking care of her skin!

"The Hills" alum Whitney Port got engaged to producer Josh Rosenman back in November 2013 and have taken their time with wedding planning.

With this big milestone leading up to the wedding checked off, we can't help but hope we get to see Whitney's stylish wedding soon.