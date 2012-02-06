Whitney Port is heading back to reality TV -- but fans of The City alum should know that this time, she’ll be shying away from any personal drama.

The 26-year-old Whitney Eve designer has just announced that she's the newest addition to the esteemed panel of judges for Britain & Ireland's Next Top Model. She joins fellow newcomer Tyson Beckford (the two replace season six Brits stylist Grace Woodward and male model Charley Speed) plus host and judge model Elle Macpherson and British fashion designer Julien Macdonald.

"I'm thrilled about this new opportunity in my career and I am honored to have been asked to work alongside industry icons who I truly respect and admire," Port wrote on her blog Monday.

The star, who is showing Whitney Eve's Fall 2012 collection at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in NY Feb. 15, adds that filming for the show's seventh season will occur over the next few weeks. The competition is scheduled to air on British lifestyle channel Sky Living this summer.

