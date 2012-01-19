Deck the walls!

Celebs like Alessandra Ambrosio and Giuliana Rancic have been spotted around town in Whitney Port's very own Whitney Eve designs, and now Port is taking things outside the closet and straight to the walls!

The City alum turned fashion designer has tapped her Whitney Eve design assistant Lisa Stannard to create special art prints, 12 in all, inspired by the label's colorful and whimsical prints.

"A huge part of the Whitney Eve design process is creating our own exclusive print designs each season," Port, 26, said on her blog January 13. "We work long and hard to make our prints beautiful and unique. I am excited to tell you that you can now buy these unique prints for your own home too!"

The art varies from the bold, aztec colors in her Fall 2011 clothing collection to the soft, pastel florals that we'll see pop up in her Spring 2012 line.

The illustrations can be ordered as art prints in three sizes (8x11, 11x16 and 16x23) or as poster prints in two sizes (8x11 and 11x16) and range in price from $13 to $92.

And to offset the shipping cost (Stannard's business is located in the UK), fans can score 30 percent off their Whitney Eve print purchases through the end of January. So head over to lisastannardshop.com to snag yours now!

