No one can know the amount of grief that Bobbi Kristina Brown felt after losing her mom Whitney Houston.

"I still feel her everywhere," Bobbi Kristina said on the Lifetime reality show "The Houstons: On Our Own in 2012." "She's still around me and that's what keeps me comfortable is knowing that my best friend, my everything, is still with me."

Bobbi Kristina was born in March 1993 and Whitney couldn't wait to share her bundle of joy with the world.

"This is my date tonight!" Whitney told ET at the Oscars that year.

Three years later, Whitney announced that she was pregnant again, but sadly lost the baby shortly after. This was just one of the tragedies the Houston women have had to bear. ET caught up with Whitney's mom Cissy about one year after Whitney's passing.

"That girl was all I ever wanted," Cissy said in 2013, admitting that she still hadn't come to terms with her loss. "I wanted a daughter that I could bring up and put in pretty little dresses and nice bows -- all that kind of stuff."

Cissy's love for Whitney did not go unnoticed.

"She's my mom, she's my friend, she's my teacher -- all those things," Whitney said in a 1988 interview. "She's like a little gas station when you need some strength you go to Mom and she fills you up."

Cissy set a precedent that Whitney was able to carry over into her relationship with Bobbi Kristina.

"That's a little bit of what my mother and I had," Bobbi Kristina said on "The Houstons." "That's the bond that we share and we did share, we still share that bond no matter what. Even after death."

ET has learned that Bobbi Kristina has been moved to Emory University Hospital after being rushed to North Fulton Hospital over the weekend. According to a source, Bobbi Kristina, who had reportedly been placed in a medically induced coma, opened and closed her eyes, which can be taken as a big stride forward.

