Entertainment Tonight -- Celine Dion is speaking out about the tragic death of her longtime singing inspiration Whitney Houston, saying the circumstances around her death make her afraid to be part of the music business.

Celine, who has said that when she got her start in music she wanted to be just like Whitney, who has always been "an amazing inspiration," told "Good Morning America" host Robin Roberts via telephone on Monday that while the pop superstar's music will live forever, it's a shame that yet another great musical talent has been taken from us far too early.

Speaking about Whitney's troubled life, which ended on Saturday when her body was discovered in her Beverly Hills hotel room, Celine said: "It's just very unfortunate that drugs and -- I don't know -- bad people, or bad influences took over. It took over her dreams, it took over love and motherhood." An autopsy was completed on the 48-year-old singer over the weekend, but no cause of death has been made public and results of toxicology tests could take several weeks to complete.

"Taking pills to go perform and taking pills to wake up and taking pills to go to bed. It's so unfortunate," she said. Celine explained why this aspect of the business makes her afraid. "There's something that happens that I don't understand, and that's why I'm so scared. I'm scared of show business. I'm scared of drugs. I'm scared of hanging out. That's why I don't do parties and I don't hang out. That's why I'm not part of show business. Because we have to be afraid."

"When you think about Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe and Michael Jackson and Amy Winehouse, to get into drugs like that, for whatever reason," Celine said. "Is it because of the stress and bad influence? What happens when you have everything? What happens when you have love, support, the family, motherhood? You have responsibilities of a mother and then something happens and it destroys everything."

"I've always said you have to have fun and do music and you can never be part of show business because you don't know what it's going to get yourself into," Celine added. "You have to do your work and get out of there."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Bobby Brown 'Devastated' by Whitney Houston's Death

In Memoriam: Whitney Houston

Celebs React to Whitney Houston's Death

MORE FROM ETONLINE:

Video: Stars Pay Homage to Whitney Houston at Grammys

Whitney Houston Autopsy Concluded

Video: Exclusive -- Whitney's Bodybag