Shine bright like a diamond, indeed!

This year, there were a number of lucky ladies in Hollywood who had their men pop the question, among them some of Tinseltown’s biggest bold-faced names, including Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Kelly Clarkson and Miley Cyrus.

Aniston, 43, was surprised with a massive diamond from beau Justin Theroux back in August during an intimate birthday dinner for the Wanderlust actor.

PHOTOS: Jen's style versus Angelina's

"I just got verklempt," Aniston told pal Chelsea Handler on her show Chelsea Lately at the time, recalling the special moment.

The eye-popping dazzler, which looked to be a "radiant cut center diamond," was likely 8 carats, jewelry designer Peter Meksian from Michael M. told Us Weekly. "Estimated price tag for a top quality diamond of this size: $500,000."

PHOTOS: How Brangelina's love has evolved over the years

Earlier in the year, Aniston’s ex Brad Pitt dropped down on one knee to ask his own longtime love, Angelina Jolie, for her hand in marriage.

"Yes, it's confirmed," Pitt’s manager Cynthia Pett-Dante told the Associated Press of the engagement back in April. "It is a promise for the future and their kids are very happy."

Jolie's bauble featured emerald-cut diamonds "of the finest quality which was then transformed using Pitt's unique designs, cut with distinctive faceting to a shape and size that perfectly suits Angelina's long, slender fingers," a rep for the couple's longtime jeweler Robert Procop told Us.

"Brad Pitt remained heavily involved, overseeing every aspect of the creative design process from the perfect cut of the diamond centerpiece - an elongated tablet shape - to the finishing touches such as the mounting of a galaxy of smaller stones," the rep continued. The ring, believed to be a staggering 16 carats, was estimated at $500,000.

PHOTOS: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's romance

Former Disney star Miley Cyrus, meanwhile, was ecstatic about her own engagement this past June.

"Life is too short not to be with the person you want to be with," the 20-year-old actress told Marie Claire of her summer engagement.

Earlier in the month, the former Hannah Montana star was presented with a vintage, three-and-a-half carat engagement ring by her The Last Song costar, Liam Hemsworth.

"I had no input," she told the magazine of helping to design the ring. "I just love that it's old and has a story. And I'm happy because it doesn't look like anything else I wear."

PHOTOS: Other stars who wed too young

Kelly Clarkson, the most recently engaged of the four women, is eager to walk down the aisle as soon as possible, and has frequently joked about eloping with fiance Brandon Blackstock.

The American Idol alum, 30, shared her happy news with friend and fans earlier this month.

PHOTOS: Love lives of American Idol stars

"I'm engaged!" the country crooner tweeted Dec. 15, alongside a photo of the ring, a yellow canary diamond with diamonds around it. "I wanted y'all to know! Happiest night of my life last night! I am so lucky and am with the greatest man ever."

So Tell Us: Which bride-to-be has the best engagement ring?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Who Had the Best Engagement Ring of 2012: Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Miley Cyrus or Kelly Clarkson?