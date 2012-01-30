Kim Kardashian and Lauren Conrad should probably invest in waterproof mascara.

On Sunday's season finale of Kourtney and Kim Take New York, the 31-year-old divorcee sobbed to her older sister Kourtney, 32, about the demise of her marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries, 26.

"At 30 years old, I thought I'd be married with kids and I'm not. I failed at this," Kim cried. "He fell in love with me and I fell in love with him and now all my feelings have changed."

The brunette beauty wasn't the first reality star to ruin her makeup from crying: in 2008, Conrad famously shed a single black tear while trying to mend her broken friendship with Audrina Patridge on The Hills.

"The worst part is, at the end of the day, you were one of my best friends and I feel like I've completely lost that. I've lost another friend," Conrad, 25, cried to Patridge, 26. "I'm so tried of trying to make you be my friend and I don't know what to do anymore. I feel pathetic!"

"If you really, really want to say, 'Let's go back, let the past be the past,' that would make me so happy, because that's all I want," Conrad said. "That's all I want."

