Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian have a lot in common these days. In addition to their famous derrieres, both celebs are newly single and love getting decked out in head-to-toe designer looks, even if it's just for a flight.

The American Idol judge, 42, was spotted on her way to the airport in New York City on Wednesday rocking cropped plaid pants with a fitted navy sweater, a Gucci fur scarf, Fendi bag and towering Christian Dior lace-up booties.

The reality star, 31, arrived in Miami on the same day wearing a blue Rachel Zoe maxi skirt with a sexy thigh-high slit, a white tank, Giuseppe Zanotti platform sandals, a Chloe belt and Kristen Elspeth necklace.

