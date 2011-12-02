Hollywood is experiencing yet another baby boom and two pregnant stars are going bump to bump for the best dressed mom-to-be award.

Jessica Simpson, 31, showed off her growing belly in two hot animal-print looks and sky-hgh heels in New York City on Thursday.

Beyonce, 30, also turned heads in the Big Apple Nov. 2 when she rocked skinny jeans with a pair of skater-inspired booties with a 5-inch heel that retail for $1,180.

In the video above, Us Weekly editors Andrea Lavinthal and Justin Ravitz debate who has the hotter pregnancy style in addition to revealing the sexiest Victoria's Secret Angel and more fashion news!

Tell Us: Which mom-to-be has the best maternity style: Jessica or Beyonce?

