Sexy ladies!

Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez spent their Memorial Day Weekend putting on concerts for their adoring fans. But, as these ladies prove, looking this good on stage is hardly work!

For her major, post-baby debut, Beyonce, 30, took the stage at Revel's Ovation Hall in Atlantic City, NJ in a Ralph & Russo, fringed two-piece design adorned with Swarovski crystals.

During Saturday's show, the "Love on Top" singer, who welcomed daughter Blue Ivy (her first child with husband Jay-Z) in January, exclaimed to the crowd, "Y'all have no idea how hard I worked! I had to lose 60 pounds! Now tonight I'm gonna get chocolate wasted!"

In Las Vegas on Saturday, Lopez, 42, worked a metallic bodysuit decorated with feathers for her and Marc Anthony's one-night only Q'Viva! The Chosen Live concert.

At the concert promoting the pair's Univision talent competition show, the American Idol judge and the Latin crooner kept things civil and held hands during the finale. The pair, who separated in July 2011 (Anthony filed for divorce in April) even put their differences aside for an embrace on stage.

