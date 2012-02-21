Spring awakening!

While stars like Mariska Hargitay and Hilary Swank were getting down in New Orleans for Mardi Gras festivities, Jessica Chastain and Rose McGowan hit up a party in Los Angeles Tuesday clad in one of the celebration's festive colors.

At an event celebrating the late silent film icon Charlie Chaplin, both stars stepped out in gorgeous green dresses. While The Help actress donned a kelly green Elie Saab gown, the Conan the Barbarian star sparkled in a lime green Reem Acra number.

The traditional colors for Mardi Gras (which is French for "Fat Tuesday") are purple, which stands for justice, green, for faith and gold, for power.

