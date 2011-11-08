Just a day after Jennifer Aniston flashed her toned legs and cleavage in a black Versace dress at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards, Angelina Jolie turned up in Tokyo, Japan rocking a slinky red look and her best accessory: Brad Pitt.

PHOTOS: Jen and Angelina's dueling magazine covers

When it comes to the red carpet, both actresses typically go for simple designs and minimal accessories.PHOTOS: Angelina Jolie's red carpet style

However, these days the 42-year-old Horrible Bosses star looks hotter than ever in sexy, all-black ensembles that reveal her amazing physique, while the 36-year-old mom-of-six has been sticking to more conservative, elegant dresses.

PHOTOS: Jen's bikini bod through the ages

Tell Us: Which actress is looking hotter right now?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly