Gray Hairs, Wrinkles and More Celeb Quotes

By Stacie Anthony

Did you dread the day that you spotted your very first gray hair or noticed that wrinkles were suddenly sprouting everywhere? Well, you're not alone! Surprisingly, Hollywood types shared the same fear and love chatting about the perks of getting older. But before you choose a famous friend to rap about your aging woes with, let's click through to see if you can guess which star dished about growing old.

"Turning 40 is horrible. People that say it isn't are full of s---."