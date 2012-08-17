Fish Lips, Jiggly Thighs and More Celeb Quotes
By Stacie Anthony
Believe it or not, stars never run out of things to say about themselves -- especially when it's about their appearance. Let's click though to see if you can you guess which celebs chatted about their fish lips, jiggly thighs and more.
"I don't like when the a-- gets smaller. In Latin America if you don't have a big a-- you're nothing."
