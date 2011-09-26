Baby-Making, L.A.-Hating and More Star Talk
Ryan Reynolds Ryan Gosling
By Rebecca Silverstein
Celebs say the darnedest things. Think you can match the stars to their asinine assertions? Test your skills and figure out who said it!
"I'd like to be making babies, but I'm not, so I'm making movies. When someone comes along, I don't think I'll be able to do both, and I'm fine with that. I'll make movies until I make babies. I have no idea when the handover will happen."
Ryan Reynolds Ryan Gosling
By Rebecca Silverstein
Celebs say the darnedest things. Think you can match the stars to their asinine assertions? Test your skills and figure out who said it!
"I'd like to be making babies, but I'm not, so I'm making movies. When someone comes along, I don't think I'll be able to do both, and I'm fine with that. I'll make movies until I make babies. I have no idea when the handover will happen."