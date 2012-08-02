Who Said It?: 2012 Olympics Edition
By Molly McGonigle
Now that the Olympics are in full swing, most of us can barely tear ourselves away from watching the competition. Not only are the athletes easy on the eyes, they also say some crazy, entertaining things. Click through to see if you know which superstars said these quotes.
"Spoiler alert. I win."
By Molly McGonigle
Now that the Olympics are in full swing, most of us can barely tear ourselves away from watching the competition. Not only are the athletes easy on the eyes, they also say some crazy, entertaining things. Click through to see if you know which superstars said these quotes.
"Spoiler alert. I win."