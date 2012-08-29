Hollywood Matchmaker

Who Should Katie Holmes Date?

Invision/AP 1 / 13

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Katie Holmes is still on the market. The actress has been single since splitting with Tom Cruise in June 2012 following five years of marriage. So which stallion is the perfect fit for Katie? Click through to cast your vote on some of our favorites, like single dad Colin Farrell or ladies' man Jake Gyllenhall.

RELATED: Hollywood's Most Powerful Moms

Up NextGrammys Flashback
Invision/AP 1 / 13

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Katie Holmes is still on the market. The actress has been single since splitting with Tom Cruise in June 2012 following five years of marriage. So which stallion is the perfect fit for Katie? Click through to cast your vote on some of our favorites, like single dad Colin Farrell or ladies' man Jake Gyllenhall.

RELATED: Hollywood's Most Powerful Moms

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries