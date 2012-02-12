The night's biggest style trend was elegant beaded gowns, as seen on Katy Perry, Adele and Carrie Underwood, but a few stars dared to wear more fashion-forward looks.

Rihanna rocked a black custom Armani design with a plunging neckline, extremely low-cut back and thigh-high slit.

"This is a collaboration between Mr. Armani and myself," the "You Da One" singer, 23, told E! News' Ryan Seacrest. "I wanted something a little bit like Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface."

Fergie went for a traffic cone-orange sheer lace Jean Paul Gaultier Couture creation (which was shown on the designer's Paris runway just two weeks ago) with visible black bra and panties underneath and Neil Lane jewels.

"I had two choices," the 36-year-old Black Eyed Peas singer told Seacrest. "This was the safe one. I'm kidding!"

British pop star Jessie J., 23, dazzled in an embellished silver Julian Macdonald bustier gown (which she joked was a bit like a disco ball), with a mermaid hemline and accessorized with a Lulu Guinness "Lips" clutch, statement earrings and a sleek ponytail.

