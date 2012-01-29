Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards turned into date night for some of Hollywood's hottest twosomes.

From Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to George Clooney and Stacy Keibler, the red carpet was a who's who of A-list lovebirds.

"It's fun to wake up and play with your kids and then get ready and go out and be with bunch of friends. Especially on a night like tonight, where it's all actors," Jolie told E! News on the red carpet. "We're running into a lot of people we haven't seen in a while."

Along with Pitt and Clooney and their women, other couples including Ashlee Simpson and Boardwalk Empire's Vincent Piazza stunned on the red carpet.

Telling E!'s Giuliana Rancic she's "just the date" for Sunday's festivities as she celebrated boyfriend of eight months Piazza's win for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series, Simpson stunned in a black Jenny Packham gown her man selected.

For more of the night's hottest couples -- and stunning fashions -- watch the red carpet recap video above now!

