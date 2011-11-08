With the Mirror Ball Trophy in sight, the remaining contestants on ABC's Dancing With the Stars pulled out all the stops during Monday's episode.

Though Nancy Grace and Tristan MacManus earned the night's lowest overall score (44/60), it wasn't for lack of trying: the HLN host ended her instant jive with a cartwheel!

"If people were crying at the end that would be bad, but people stood up and clapped and that's what matters," a surpassingly upbeat MacManus, 29, told Us Weekly post-show.

Rob Kardashian and Cheryl Burke fared slightly better, earning 51/60 points from the judges. Ricki Lake (partnered with Derek Hough) and Hope Solo (partnered with Maksim Chmerkovskiy) tied for second place with 52/60, while J.R. Martinez and Karina Smirnoff earned Season 13's first two perfect scores (60/60).

"The moment when we finished the dance, we were already excited because we felt like we nailed it," Smirnoff, 33, told Us. "And then when we got the perfect score, that's when we started floating in the air celebrating. It was like an out of body experience!"

