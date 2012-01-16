Couldn't the star of 2 Broke Girls afford to buy a new dress?

One year after Selena Gomez attended the People's Choice Awards in a ruffled Paule Ka mini-dress, CBS actress Beth Behrs donned the same outfit at the 13th Annual Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globe Awards afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sunday.

While Gomez, 19, accessorized her look with nude Giuseppe Zanotti peep-toe heels and a snakeskin Kotur clutch, Behrs wore matching gold leather heels and an oversized clutch.

Despite her fashion faux pas, Behrs, 26, still enjoyed her first Golden Globes experience. "It's nights like tonight where I look around and think, 'Eight months ago I was a nanny and now I'm living my dream,'" she tweeted. "Grateful and blessed."

