Zoe Saldana surely turned heads when she showed off her legs in a daring, gladiator-inspired mini with a long flowing train at the Colombiana Miami premiere August 22.

And in Costa Mesa, Calif. Tuesday, Alessandra Ambrosio proved she was up for the fashion dare and stepped out in the same Balmain design, sans train, at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Viewing Party.

Ambrosio, however, isn't the only VS Angel to rock the gold and white embellished frock -- Joan Smalls donned cleavage-baring number to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party in NYC just two and a half weeks earlier.

Saldana teamed the plunging neckline dress with black caged heels and a soft unpo while Ambrosio opted for nude peep-toe pumps and a sleek, center-parted blowout.

