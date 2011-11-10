Who Wore It Best: Angelina Jolie or Kate Middleton?
Two stunning ladies, one gorgeous gown.
Kate Middleton, 29, wowed in a silver one-shoulder Jenny Packham design when she arrived at a charity dinner for the National Memorial Arboretum Appeal at St. James' Palace in London on Thursday.
But fashion insiders immediately recalled seeing the same dress on another international superstar.
Angelina Jolie, 36, wore the silk-chiffon look in red back in May at the Los Angeles premiere of Tree of Life.
Both kept their accessories to a minimum and wore their hair down and loose.
