Britney Spears put designer Brian Lichtenberg's coral pink scuba dress on the map when she wore it to the first day of filming The X Factor on May 24 -- in fact, mini grabbed Ashley Tisdale's attention, too.

The High School Musical alum, 26, flashed her cleavage in the dress' sheer panel at the opening of Mizumi Restaurant in Las Vegas on Thursday. She accessorized with tan pumps and a chain strap crossbody purse.

In Austin, Texas two weeks earlier, singer and new X Factor judge Spears, 30, chose basic black YSL Tribtoo pumps to contrast with the textured short-sleeved number.

Both stars styled their glossy blonde hair in a polished blowout.

Fans of the sexy, form-fitting dress can get their hands on it for $396 at shopbrianlichtenberg.com. It's also available two versions of black: one with a sheer black panel and one with a sheer zebra panel.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Who Wore It Best: Britney Spears or Ashley Tisdale?