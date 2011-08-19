Ladies in lace!

It's highly unlikely that even the most fashion-forward leady lady would wear the same outfit as pop superstar Lady Gaga, but a certain Tom Ford dress seems to be a rare exception.

Emma Stone stepped out in a black version of the structured, lace ensemble at the Crazy, Stupid, Love premiere in NYC July 19. Stone, 22, paired the sophisticated number with Christian Louboutin suede pumps and wore her fiery red hair in an elegant side-parted style, plus a deep fuchsia lip color.

At an appearance on MTV News in NYC August 18, Lady Gaga, 25, donned the original white version of the design, with sleeves, straight off the Tom Ford Fall 2011 runway. The megastar accented the outfit with strands of pearls and a gold brooch to tie in the retro style of the dress. And in true Gaga form, she sported a giant white bloom-inspired hat.

Tell Us: Who do you think wore it best?

