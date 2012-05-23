Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian have more in common than one might think. In addition to being stunning, savvy businesswomen, both stars share a similar taste in clothes.

PHOTOS: Vote! Who wore these outfits best?

At the Emmy Awards in L.A. in September 2011, Paltrow, 39, turned heads in a sexy, see-through Emilio Pucci ensemble. The black and nude look exposed the actress' toned tummy -- and made fellow nominees envious.

VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow exclaims: "I'm a lush!"

"I can't stand next to her too long. She looks too good," Parks and Recreation's Amy Poehler joked during an E! News interview. Paltrow later said she "tried on two dresses" before deciding on risque outfit.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's most revealing moments

Kardashian, 31, wore the same Emilio Pucci number during the Cannes Film Festival on May 22. Unlike Paltrow, the E! reality star showed less stomach and opted for more dramatic jewelry.

Tell Us: Which star looked hottest in Emilio Pucci?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Who Wore It Best: Gwyneth Paltrow or Kim Kardashian?