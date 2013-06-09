Jennifer Aniston loves her LBDs. At the Spike TV Guys' Choice Awards in Culver City, Calif., on Saturday, June 8, the 44-year-old actress donned a look from Christian Dior's Spring 2013 collection. Aniston's black strapless bustier dress featured pink and orange organza pieces cascading from the neckline. The We're the Millers star completed her look with black sandals and drop earrings.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston's childhood photos

Aniston isn't the first star to wear the flirty frock, however. At the BlackBerry Z10 Smartphone launch party in L.A. March 20, Rachel Bilson modeled the luxe look. Unlike Aniston, the 31-year-old Hart of Dixie star opted for black Christian Louboutin pumps.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston's best hairstyles

"I can never go wrong with a tight dress or a short skirt," Bilson has said of her style.

PHOTOS: Rachel Bilson's best red carpet looks

Tell Us: Which actress wore the Christian Dior dress best?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Who Wore It Best: Jennifer Aniston vs. Rachel Bilson?