Who Wore It Best: Kate Middleton or Kim Kardashian?
Royal vs. reality!
Kate Middleton wore a gorgeous, red Alexander McQueen dress to The Diamond Jubilee River Pageant in London, England on Sunday.
PHOTOS: Kate and Prince William's first year of marriage
The Duchess of Cambridge accessorized the dress with a Sylvia Fletcher designed hat, and carried a red and gold clutch. Middleton, 30, paired the look with simple, nude heels.
But Kim Kardashian wore a version of the 2011 collection dress in August.
The reality star stepped out in New York in a shorter, sleeveless interpretation of McQueen's dress, and carried a metallic clutch. Kardashian, 31, added a pop of snake-print pumps.
Tell Us: Who wore Alexander McQueen better?
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Who Wore It Best: Kate Middleton or Kim Kardashian?
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Apr. 06, 2018 See which stars of the '80s and '90s went broke
- Apr. 08, 2018 See which couples have called it quits this year