Royal vs. reality!

Kate Middleton wore a gorgeous, red Alexander McQueen dress to The Diamond Jubilee River Pageant in London, England on Sunday.

The Duchess of Cambridge accessorized the dress with a Sylvia Fletcher designed hat, and carried a red and gold clutch. Middleton, 30, paired the look with simple, nude heels.

But Kim Kardashian wore a version of the 2011 collection dress in August.

The reality star stepped out in New York in a shorter, sleeveless interpretation of McQueen's dress, and carried a metallic clutch. Kardashian, 31, added a pop of snake-print pumps.

Tell Us: Who wore Alexander McQueen better?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Who Wore It Best: Kate Middleton or Kim Kardashian?