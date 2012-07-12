Katie Holmes and Kim Kardashian are both stepping up their style game in a big way.

On Wednesday, the newly single Holmes -- who reached a speedy settlement on Monday in her divorce from Tom Cruise -- headed out to a dinner in NYC with pals, rocking tight leather pants, black-and-nude pumps, and an off-white blouse and jacket.

During an April dinner date in NYC with her love of four months, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian paired her super-luxe leather skinnies with a white flared jacket.

Earlier this year, Kardashian, 31, opened up to Us Weekly about her evolving approach to style.

"I've been spending a lot of time in Europe," the E! star explained. "I think I've evolved to be a little bit more classic . . . But a little bit more high fashion [too]."

