While Kate Middleton lusts over her $1,000 Mulberry Polly Push Lock satchel, Kristen Stewart and Lily Collins are fans of the label's printed blue dress.

The Snow White and the Huntsman actress Stewart, 22, first wore Mulberry's Belted Neely Dress ($865) at the label's spring/summer 2012 runway show in Paris Sept. 18. She teamed the look with their black "Tillie" booties in black Nappa leather ($625).

On April 14, Mirror Mirror starlet Collins, 23, hit up the Mulberry BBQ Pool Party at Coachella in Palm Springs, Calif. wearing a frock from their Resort 2012 collection that has the same print and drop waist as the mini Stewart wore last year. She also sported the label's Stitched Bow Ballerina flats ($415) and carried a black studded shoulder bag.

