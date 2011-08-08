Seeing stars!

Dolce & Gabbana is a favorite of A-listers like Blake Lively and Anne Hathaway thanks to the luxe label's fashion-forward, super sexy designs.

And right now the most stylish celebs in Hollywood are obsessed with the new Fall 2011 collection, which features several star-printed pieces.

At The Change-Up after party in Los Angeles August 1, Olivia Wilde sported the black and silver star-patterned dress in its original below-the-knee length shown on Dolce & Gabbana's Fall 2011 runway.

And at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif. on Sunday, Fergie opted for a more eye-popping color of the frock and showed off her legs in a tailored version thigh-grazing hemline, which she paired with studded Christian Louboutin "Pigalle" heels.

In addition to The Change-Up actress and Black Eyes Peas singer, other stars who've been spotted wearing similar star-printed ensembles include Rosario Dawson, Evan Rachel Wood, and Lucy Liu.

