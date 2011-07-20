Rihanna and Ciara stepping out in the same dress makes sense. But the pop princess and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling? Not so much.

Back in February Rihanna, 22, wore a white strapless Oscar de la Renta gown embroidered with red flowers (which matched her fiery mane) during a performance.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's red hot redheads

Fast forward to the Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 premiere in London earlier this month when J.K. Rowling chose the same design, only in green with pink flowers.

PHOTOS: Ten years of Harry Potter premieres

Unfortunately for the best-selling author, the look wasn't exactly a hit with Us Weekly's Fashion Police.

VIDEO: See what people had to say about the dress

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly