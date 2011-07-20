Who Wore it Best: Rihanna or J.K. Rowling?
Rihanna and Ciara stepping out in the same dress makes sense. But the pop princess and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling? Not so much.
Back in February Rihanna, 22, wore a white strapless Oscar de la Renta gown embroidered with red flowers (which matched her fiery mane) during a performance.
PHOTOS: Hollywood's red hot redheads
Fast forward to the Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 premiere in London earlier this month when J.K. Rowling chose the same design, only in green with pink flowers.
PHOTOS: Ten years of Harry Potter premieres
Unfortunately for the best-selling author, the look wasn't exactly a hit with Us Weekly's Fashion Police.
VIDEO: See what people had to say about the dress
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly