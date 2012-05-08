When Chelsea Clinton walked the red carpet at the Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC Monday, she wasn't the first high-profile person to be photographed wearing her lacy red Oscar de la Renta gown.

30 Rock creator and star Tina Fey, 41, first wore the dress at the the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in L.A. on January 31, 2011. She completed her look with Guiseppe Zanotti shoes, a Christian Louboutin clutch and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Like Fey, Chelsea, 32, pulled her hair back and wore large drop earrings. The daughter of former President of the United States Bill Clinton, 65, and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, 64, attended the event with her husband Marc Mezvinsky.

Chelsea wasn't the only woman to stand out in red at the Costume Institute Gala: Hart of Dixie's Jaime King, 33, donned a cherry Topshop gown, while New Year's Eve's Hilary Swank, 37, chose a deeper hue, courtesy of Michael Kors.

