Kardashian kopycat!

Two days before Kim's August 20 nuptials, the entire Kardashian clan attended the launch of their clothing line for Sears. And while Kim and Khloe went for matching sexy leopard-print looks, big sister Kourtney opted for a (slightly) more demure ensemble.

Mason’s stylish mom donned a nude lace button up shirt with an oversized neck bow ($96) with a lace trim georgette mini skirt ($99) and black patent t-strap shoes ($59.99) all from the Kardashian Kollection.

A week later Khloe was spotted out and about in Santa Monica, Calif. wearing the same outfit, only with a black neck bow and camisole.

Kourtney, 32, recently revealed to WWD that despite their super glam appearance, her entire family shops at Sears. "We love Sears. There is a Sears right near our house," she said. "It's such a great store that is part of America's retail history."

The Kardashian Kollection will launch in 400 Sears storefronts this month. The line is influenced by the individual styles of each of the Kardashian sisters, which range from "bohemian" to "rocker."

