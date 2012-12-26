Great minds think alike!

Lauren Conrad, 26, got into the holiday spirit when she donned a $325 LOT78 "Ho! Ho! Ho!" knitted sweater while taping Extra in L.A. Nov. 28. The fashion designer wore black leather pants and toted a $1,795 Balenciaga bag.

PHOTOS: Horrible holiday sweaters

The ex-reality star recently blogged about why making deviled eggs is one of her "favorite holiday traditions."

PHOTOS: Hot holiday entertaining tips

"I've been making them for as long as I can remember and it's something I look forward to each holiday season," wrote Conrad, who is currently dating University of Southern California law student William Tell. "More recently, I've been making pies for Christmas Day in addition to my savory egg bites."

PHOTOS: Celebrity holiday style

Though she's no whiz in the kitchen, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Cole, 29, had the same idea as Conrad when she posed in the same sweater Dec. 17. "[It's] nearly Christmas," the "Call My Name" singer wrote in a WhoSay caption.

Unlike Conrad, the British musician accessorized her ensemble with a furry black vest.

Tell Us: Who wore the LOT78 sweater best?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Who Wore the Holiday Sweater Best: Lauren Conrad or Cheryl Cole?