Hollywood starlets have been going back to their roots -- literally.

Gone are the days of hitting the hair salon every two weeks for a touch up, because if you're Ciara, you avoid high-maintenance color by starting off your brand-new dye job with visible roots of your natural hair color!

At Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday, the singer rocked a severe ombre hairstyle: black at the roots, faded to brunette, but mostly bright blonde.

Following Ciara's cue, Rihanna and Katy Perry are two other celebs who aren't afraid to ditch flawless hair color and instead have been opting for darker roots.

At Sunday's Grammy Awards, Rihanna showed off her new blonde hair color with a few inches of black roots while Perry, who in January dyed her hair the same bright blue out of her "California Gurls" video, styled her growing-out color into a sky-high pompadour.

