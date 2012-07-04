Looks like Heidi Klum had one hot 4th of July indeed!

Celebrating Wednesday's Independence Day holiday at the beach, Project Runway's sexy host, 39, shared a few photos of her skimpy bikini bod -- and massive cleavage -- with her Twitter followers.

PHOTOS: Heidi's amazing body evolution

"Happy 4th of July everyone!" the mom of four wrote Wednesday, posting a photo of herself wearing a hat and sunglasses that matched her black and white bikini. In a second shot, Klum -- who split from Seal, 49, in January -- revealed her taut tummy and sexy cleavage as she relaxed on a towel in the sand.

A former Victoria's Secret Angel, Klum has never been shy about showing off her fit figure. In 2011, she agreed to pose nude as part of an ad campaign touting Project Runway's ninth season, helping the network target the "contemporary woman."

VIDEO: Heidi stuns on Project Runway

Klum will host Project Runway's 10th season when it premieres on Lifetime later this month.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Whoa! Heidi Klum Shows Off Cleavage in Skimpy Bikini