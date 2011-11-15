While the Twilight actresses hit the Breaking Dawn Part 1 premiere in stunning designer gowns, the guys played it safe in dapper suits. That is, except for Jackson Rathbone.

The 26-year-old actor, who plays Jasper Hale in the film series, arrived in a red Dolce & Gabbana crushed velvet suit with a black shirt and vest. He accessorized with alligator bots and a gold chain.

Tell Us: What do you think of Rathbone's ensemble?

