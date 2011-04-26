There's a lot of buzz surrounding Jake Gyllenhaal's new movie role.

After all, the 30-year-old actor shaved his head for "End of Watch," a police drama co-starring Michael Pena. Though filming doesn't begin until July, Gyllenhaal and Pena, 35, shot promos for the movie in Los Angeles last week.

This isn't the first time Gyllenhaal has lost his locks for a role. In 2005, he shaved his head to play Marine Anthony Swofford in "Jarhead."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

More hot baldies

Sexy celeb siblings

MORE FROM US WEEKLY:

PHOTOS: Stars who are going bald

PHOTOS: Bad male manes