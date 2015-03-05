What a difference a few days make!

Earlier this week Jared Leto shocked fans when he cut his long, luscious locks for a movie role. And now, it looks like he's hitting the bottle… of bleach (just like someone else we know!).

Jared's platinum transformation into The Joker for his role in "Suicide Squad" was unveiled during Balmain's Paris Fashion Week show.

The actor took to Instagram on March 5 to show off his new look, as well, but he failed to reference his new 'do in his captions.

Blondes have more fun?