Whoa! Jared Leto goes platinum blonde
What a difference a few days make!
Earlier this week Jared Leto shocked fans when he cut his long, luscious locks for a movie role. And now, it looks like he's hitting the bottle… of bleach (just like someone else we know!).
RELATED: Jared and Lupita reignite romance speculation
Jared's platinum transformation into The Joker for his role in "Suicide Squad" was unveiled during Balmain's Paris Fashion Week show.
RELATED: Celebs riskiest roles
The actor took to Instagram on March 5 to show off his new look, as well, but he failed to reference his new 'do in his captions.
RELATED: Our favorite rockers with long hair
Blondes have more fun?