Underneath it all, Katy Perry is just a fresh-faced California girl!

In her upcoming 3D documentary, Part of Me, Hollywood's resident hair color chameleon reveals her makeup-free face, which is a stark contrast to her signature loaded-up eyelashes, bold eyeliner and bright lip color. During the scene, she appears to be getting decked out in one of the confectionary costumes from her California Dreams tour.

The 27-year-old "Firework" singer's concert documentary, which hits theaters July 5, gives fans a glimpse inside her colorful, cartoon-like world. In it, she thanks her fans for "believing in my weirdness!"

Her "weirdness" also includes all the candy-colored hues she has dyed her hair over the past year. In June 2011, she went from black to copper, followed by strawberry blonde. That August, she went for a lavender shade, which faded into light pink. After announcing that she was divorcing her husband, Russell Brand, in December, she underwent a “breakover” and colored her hair bright blue. Last month at Coachella, she debuted rock-and-roll, punk-inspired purple locks.

