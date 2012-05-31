Recognize Matthew Fox?

The Lost alum, 45, transformed his body to play a mixed martial arts fighter in the upcoming movie Alex Cross. Fox's character, Picasso, later becomes an assassin who murders the wife of a Washington, D.C. detective (played by Tyler Perry, 42).

In the first promo image from the film, the beefed-up star is nearly unrecognizable with his bulging biceps and shaved head. Directed by XXX's Rob Cohen, Alex Cross also stars Edward Burns, 44, Giancarlo Esposito, 54, Jean Reno, 63, and Cicely Tyson, 78. The movie is an adaptation of the popular James Patterson novel, I, Alex Cross.

Fox's latest movie won't hit theaters until October 26, but there's another reason he's been making headlines this week: His former Lost costar, Dominic Monaghan, 35, accused him of beating women in a series of Twitter posts. He also claimed they were "not isolated incidents."

Though sources close to Fox denied Monaghan's accusations, he has yet to publicly address them himself.

But it's not all bad news for Fox: On Thursday, bus driver Heather Bormann dismissed her lawsuit against him, according to TMZ. Bormann had previously asked the court to award her $25,000 in damages for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress; she claimed Fox had punched her in the vagina in Cleveland, Ohio on August 28, 2011.

Bormann -- who was dropped by her lawyer -- did not receive a monetary settlement from Fox. He did, however, drop his defamation countersuit against her.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Whoa! Matthew Fox Unveils Muscular Body in Alex Cross