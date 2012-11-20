To paraphrase Britney Spears, oops, Miley did it again. Three months after debuting a bleached-blonde, asymmetrical punk haircut, Miley Cyrus revealed an even shorter look in NYC on Monday Nov. 19.

Heading into the Ambassador Theater -- where her father Billy Ray Cyrus is performing in long-running Broadway smash Chicago -- the former Hannah Montana star, 19, showed off her new 'do: buzzed completely on the sides, with the top only slightly longer.

Cyrus, who wore a fur top, ladylike black skirt, black tights and combat boots for the outing, hasn't yet explained the latest look.

Liam Hemsworth's fiancee premiered her first drastic hair makeover -- which recalled the look of Scandinavian songstress Robyn -- back in August. She defended that earlier look last week while chatting with Ellen DeDegeneres (who famously tried out the 'do for herself via hilariously Photoshopped pics).

"When you wake up, your hair is done. It's so easy," Cyrus reasoned. "And the dirtier it is, the more I like it, so it's great. Showering has cut down, I'm saving water... This is more than a fashion statement; it's eco-friendly."

