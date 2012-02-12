Adele is having a fabulous February!

On Monday, the day after the British soul singing sensation, 23, won all six of the Grammys for which she was nominated, Vogue released its March cover.

Gracing the front of the fashion bible for the first time, the "Rolling in the Deep" chanteuse looks more glam than ever. In the super-sexy, retro cover, Adele wears a cleavage-enhancing, lingerie-inspired lace top, full, 80s-glam hair with heavily contoured cheekbones and eyes.

(Vogue's editrix Anna Wintour helped style Adele for the Grammys two years ago, when she won her first Grammy for Best New Artist.)

Inside the mag (featuring additional stunning photos taken by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot), the singer opens up about her terrifying vocal hemorrhage last year which required surgery and complete vocal rest. "I knew my voice was in trouble," she says, "“and obviously I cried a lot. But crying is really bad for your vocal cords, too!"

She sought the expertise of Dr. Steven Zeitels, who helped a slew of singers, including Julie Andrews, Roger Daltrey, Elton John and Steven Tyler recover. And singer John Mayer, who had a similar procedure last year, was especially a pal, she said.

"John Mayer had it done at the same time as I did,” says Adele, “and he really helped me be chilled out about it."

And the forced silence was a blessing in disguise, she added.

"I think I just needed to be silenced. And when you are silent, everyone else around you is silent. So the noise in my life just stopped. It was like I was floating in the sea for three weeks," she explained. "It was brilliant. It was my body telling me to fix me. I had so much time to kind of go over things and get over things, which is amazing. I think if I hadn't had my voice trouble, I would never have broached those subjects with myself. Now I just feel really at peace...In fact, my entire life has changed in the last ten weeks. I've never been so happy, and I love it."

