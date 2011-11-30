Honestly looks like Abe to Us!

Daniel Day-Lewis is playing Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln, Steven Spielberg's epic film about the hallowed Civil War President, currently shooting in Richmond, Virginia.

Richmond native Michael Phillips caught the two-time Oscar winner Lewis, 54, dining at a local restaurant made up as the U.S.'s 16th leader and tweeted a snapshot to his followers. Although the There Will Be Blood actor wears modern-day jeans and a turtleneck, from the neck up he's a remarkable doppelganger for Lincoln with the iconic beard and swept-back hair.

Four years in the making, Lincoln also stars Sally Field, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tommy Lee Jones, John Hawkes, Hal Holbrook, James Spader, Tim Blake Nelson, David Strathairn, Jackie Earle Haley and David Oyelowo; Liam Neeson was originally set to play the sought-after role.

