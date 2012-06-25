Pushing forty, pushing the envelope!

As promised, Jenny McCarthy graces the cover of the July/August of Playboy magazine -- and, for her sixth time with the racy men's magazine, the 39-year-old single mom is anything but bashful or demure.

PHOTOS: Jenny's best bikini moments

The actress, comedian and mom -- first named Playmate of the year back in 1993 -- goes totally nude for the daring cover. Wearing just lacy finger-less gloves and thigh-high black boots, McCarthy covers up her unmentionables with a crossed leg and strategically placed arm. In the rather retro shot, an intense-looking McCarthy wears her blonde hair in glamorous waves and sports deep-red lipstick and nail polish.

As shot by photographer Steve Shaw, McCarthy appears in an eight-page nude pictorial inside the magazine's pages; the issue hits newsstands this Friday.

PHOTOS: Celebs who've posed for Playboy

"I would absolutely pose for Playboy [again]," McCarthy said back in 2009. "I would be so flattered if they asked me. It's probably not going to happen but I think I want to do it again."

Her son Evan, 9, recently bonded with other Playboy Playmates during an Eastertime visit (and egg hunt) at the Playboy mansion. McCarthy confessed she lost her little boy for "probably 45 minutes" and found him hanging out in the infamous Grotto.

PHOTOS: The hottest Jennifers in Hollywood

"I'm like, Oh. My. God! He's 9!" she exclaimed. "So you can imagine, if Hef's parties are still going on in a few years, I'm in trouble!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Whoa! See Jenny McCarthy's Totally Nude Playboy Cover