What's a magazine dying to put Kate Middleton on its cover to do? That's easy -- Photoshop away.

There's no doubt that Middleton, 30, would be a major get for a fashion mag -- reportedly, both British and American Vogue have tried, unsuccessfully, to get the royal to agree to a shoot. So when it came time to settle on a cover star for their August issue, Marie Claire South Africa took matters into their own hands by photoshopping an image of Prince William's love.

Unlike other Duchess Kate photoshop missteps, Marie Claire SA's cover was expressly designed to look as if the future Queen of England had struck a pose for the mag while rocking threads by famed South African designer Clive Rundle.

"Kate Middleton is, without a doubt, the world's new style icon," Aspasia Karras, Marie Claire SA's editor, explained of their "hyper-real" issue. "We have honored her with a fan-art tribute, dressing her up in clothes by South African designers and placing her in all sorts of fun, everyday situations."

Tell Us: What do you think of Duchess Kate's cover -- super creative or totally bizarre?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Whoa! See Kate Middleton's Photoshopped Marie Claire South Africa Cover